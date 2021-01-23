Loss of smell is best sign to detect Covid, says new study

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Loss of smell is best sign to detect Covid, says new study
CREDIT: Twitter

LOSS of smell is the best sign to detect Covid, according to an international study.

RESEARCHERS have confirmed that in the majority of cases where patients with respiratory infections also lose their sense of smell, it is due to COVID-19.

-- Advertisement --

The virus also often causes loss of taste and other senses in the mouth, according to the study published in the journal ‘Chemical Senses’ which reveals that the mean loss of the sense of smell was 79.7 on a scale of 0 to 100, “indicating a large to complete sensory loss”.

In addition to the loss of the sense of smell, the sense of taste was also significantly reduced, up to 69 on a scale of 0 to 100, as did the remaining sense of sensitivity in the mouth (37.3 on a scale from 0 to 100).


“Although the loss of smell in itself eliminates the ability to perceive the aroma of food, the simultaneous loss of the other senses makes it difficult to register what you eat.

“Therefore, putting food in your mouth can become an experience decidedly unpleasant,” said one of the study’s authors, Alexander Wieck Fjaeldstad.


A total of 23 nationalities and more than 4,500 COVID-19 patients from around the world took part in the study.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Loss of smell is best sign to detect Covid, says new study”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCat survives chocolate ordeal
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here