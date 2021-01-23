LONDON Cabbies Plan To Sue Uber for damages



A group reported being of as many as 4000 of London’s black cab drivers are planning legal action against ride-hailing app firm Uber, to sue them for millions of pounds, for unlawful operation in the city over a period of six years, and hope to bring the case to court early in 2022.

-- Advertisement --



The cabbies have hired law firm Mishcon de Reya to represent them in the case in which they claim Uber broke London’s private hire rules, and during the alleged breach, undercut them, while operating illegally between 2012 and 2018, resulting in a loss of earnings for the cabbies.

London’s taxi law states that black cabs can be hailed in the street, but that a minicab must be booked through an office, and the case for the black-cab drivers is that Uber broke those rules by allowing customers to hail their cabs directly in the street.

Litigation firm RGL management is aiding the cabbies and a spokesman for the firm said a full-time driver could probably claim around £25,000 loss of earnings during the six years that Uber allegedly broke the rules.

An Uber spokeswoman said, “Uber operates lawfully in London and these allegations are completely unfounded. We are proud to serve this great global city and the 45,000 drivers in London who rely on the app for earnings opportunities, and are committed to helping people move safely”.