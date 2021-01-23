Just 0.15% of Spaniards have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

To date, 68,456 Spanish have received the complete course of coronavirus vaccine with the administration of 1,165,825 doses, the equivalent to 86.6 per cent of the shots received.

This figure represents 0.15 per cent of the total population.

Autonomous communities managed to administer 62,524 doses between Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22.

Andalucia appears to be progressing at the bet pace with 20,846 people having already received the two doses of the vaccine.

It is also the region that has administered the most doses, a total of 209,766.

In total, Spain has received 1,310,400 doses – 1,346,100 of the Pfizer-BioNTech formula and 35,700 of Moderna’s.

But worryingly, Madrid has run out of vaccines for front-line workers, according to the Health Minister.

During his appearance before the Madrid Assembly on Thursday, January 21, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, announced that the Community of Madrid “has already run out of vaccines,” meaning it has been forced to suspend Covid vaccinations for front-line hospital workers.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero said: “Madrid has already run out of vaccines for newly vaccinated people. I am sorry to have to say this, but Madrid does not have [enough] doses to vaccinate more first-line health professionals.”

