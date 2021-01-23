IRAN To Start Covid Vaccinations In Next Few Weeks in the Middle East’s worst-hit country



Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said today (Saturday 23) that they would start a Covid-19 vaccination scheme in the country in the next few weeks, saying in a televised speech, “Foreign vaccines are a necessity until local vaccines are available”.

Rouhani gave no details of which foreign vaccines would be used after earlier this month, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, banned his government from importing vaccines from the United States and Britain, which he said were possibly seeking to spread the infection to other countries.

Rouhani himself, said at the time, in compliance with Khamenei’s ban, that his government would purchase “safe foreign vaccines”, and now says, “There have been good movements in the field of local and foreign vaccines”, adding that Barekat, Pasteur and Razi, their three domestic vaccines, could begin in the spring and summer.

according to government data, the country has recorded 1,150,000 cases and 57,000 deaths, and in addition to developing its own vaccine, Iran is participating in the COVAX scheme which aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries.

