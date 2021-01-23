Holiday Company TUI Cancels All Trips Up To March Due to Covid Restrictions.

Holiday company TUI has announced it has cancelled all its trips abroad until March due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel and holidays. The shock announcement will impact families who have already booked holidays for February half-term and others with holiday plans that will have to now be abandoned or rearranged.

The travel company issued a statement on Friday, Jan. 22, which said: “Due to the impact of Covid-19 and travel restrictions in place all TUI holidays up to and including February 28 have been cancelled. Customers will be contacted in departure date order to discuss their options, which will include amending to another holiday with an incentive or cancelling and receiving a full refund. We will constantly review our holiday programme in line with updated travel advice. Please note: Customers with bookings using flights with another airline will be contacted directly by one of our team to discuss your options.”

The package holiday industry has already suffered its worse year in decades. As a result of the England-wide lockdown, all but non-essential travel is banned and restrictions are in place for travellers into the UK, who must first get a negative Covid test.

