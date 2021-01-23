guernsey back in lockdown

Guernsey famous for the richest and most delicious dairy products money can buy are going back into lockdown after seven months.

The island is now in a lockdown the same as it last saw seven months ago as 4 (four) news cases are detected.

Guernsey has a population of around 67,000; it’s not clear yet how those who have Covid have contracted it though, with not one of them travelled and no record of being close to a previously infected individual.

The States of Guernsey said was unclear at this time how these four individuals caught the virus, contact tracing is used and is continuing across the island to determine where they may have come into contact with an infected person.

The islands have been free since last June, and the NEW chief minister Peter Ferbrache said we must assume the cases are seeded in the community hence the quick sharp lockdown to contain a possible spread.

We had done this before he said, referring to the previous lockdown, so we are well versed in safety restrictions.

We know it’s about speed on this island that’s why we lockdown as quickly as possible and stay that way till there are no cases.

Islanders have been told to stay home except for essential shopping and obey all distancing and cleanliness procedures.

