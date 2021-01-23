Glasgow Rangers Run Riot Against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership

Glasgow Rangers were rampant this afternoon (Saturday 23) at Ibrox Park, extending their unbeaten run to 25 matches, with an emphatic 5-0 win against Ross County.

After Wednesday’s draw with Motherwell, boss Steven Gerrard clearly worked some magic on his squad, as they ran Ross County ragged to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 23 points over second-placed Glasgow Celtic.

It took The Gers just six minutes to open their account, with Ryan Kent notching a goal before Filip Helander made it 2-0, and then Nigerian Joe Aribo claiming the third in the 37th minute, for Rangers to go in 3-0 at half-time.

The second-half was a formality really, as Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson completed the rout in the 66th and 81st minutes respectively, and now Gerrard’s men have a trip to Hibernian on Wednesday to look forward to, followed by a Scottish FA Cup third-round tie with Cove Rangers.

