GERMANY records its first case of the Brazilian mutant Covid variant

Regional Health Officials in the German state of Hesse confirmed on Friday, January 22, the first case of the Brazilian mutation of Covid had been discovered in a passenger returning from a trip to Brazil. Hessian Social Affairs Minister Kai Klose reported that the man tested positive for the new coronavirus strain when he returned to Germany on Thursday, January 21.

-- Advertisement --



Virologist Sandra Ciesek, one of the leading virologists from Germany, said that the patient from Brazil was currently asymptomatic. Mr Klose revealed that a sample from the man was undergoing DNA analysis, but that it appeared to be similar to the South African strain of Covid. The UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the virus are believed to be far more contagious than the original strain, but all the evidence available to date has shown that they are not more deadly.

On January 19, another new variant of Covid was discovered among 35 patients at a hospital in the Bavarian ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southeast Germany.

“At the moment we have discovered a small point mutation … and it is absolutely not clear whether it will be of clinical relevance,” the hospital’s deputy medical director Clemens Stockklausner said. “We have to wait for the complete sequencing.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Germany Records First Case Of Brazilian Covid Variant”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.