FORD recalls millions of cars due to faulty airbags which have already resulted in deaths

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has ordered car manufacturing giant Ford to recall six models from 2006 to 2012 because of “potential future rupture risk” of the airbags. This amounts to some three million vehicles. The NHTSA made the call on Tuesday, January 19, after it was revealed that 27 people have been killed due to the faulty Takata airbags. One of the victims was just 17 years old and had her throat slit by flying debris when the airbag in her car overinflated.

Ford originally tried to fight the decision to pull its cars off the road and asked the Administration to declare an “inconsequentiality” finding. NHTSA refused, and have given the motor company 30 days to inform the owners of the 3 million cars.

The Administration insisted that Ford’s appeal “suffers from far too many shortcomings, both when the evidence is assessed individually and in its totality, to demonstrate that the defect in covered Ford inflators is not important or can otherwise be ignored as a matter of safety.”

“Given the severity of the consequence of propellant degradation in these airbag inflators—the rupture of the inflator and metal shrapnel sprayed at vehicle occupants—a finding on inconsequentiality to safety demands extraordinarily robust and persuasive evidence,” the NHTSA stated.

The Ford models being recalled are the Edge, the Fusion, the Lincoln MKX, the Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ, the Mercury Milan and the Ranger.

