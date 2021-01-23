Fire Blazes Through School In Bradford

FIRE blazes through an Islamic girls school in Bradford

A huge fire is tearing through the Islamic girls school Jamia Al-Hudaa on Thornton View Road in Bradford as six fire crews battle to bring the blaze under control. According to Examiner Live, Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team is also at the scene of the fire, which began shortly after 8am on Saturday morning, January 23. Thankfully, there are no teachers or students in the building.

Bradford Council posted an update on Twitter: “@WYFRS are dealing with a fire within one of the buildings at a school on Thornton View Road BD14.

“Take care if you are in the area and allow space for the crews to access the area.”

According to another tweet by Iman, Abu Sulaym: “Jaamia Girls Darul Uloom, Bradford has caught fire. Alahmdulillah, no staff or students inside besides security.”

One local resident told reporters: “The main part of the school, the newer buildings look OK. It looks like the main old building…was on fire.”

Officials have not yet released any details as to the cause of the blaze.

A statement from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Fairweather Green, Odsal, Bradford, Leeds, Stanningley, Illingworth, Shipley & Halifax currently dealing with a building fire at a school on Thornton View Road, Bradford. ‘

Schools across the UK remain empty as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered that classrooms stay closed until at least after the February mid-term.

