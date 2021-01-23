FIFTH Celebrity Voted Off On ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer’ this evening

ITV’s prime-time hit show, ‘The Masked Singer’ lost its fifth celebrity this evening (Saturday 23), as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall voted ‘Bush Baby’ off the show in a final two, with ‘Dragon’ surviving another week.

For the first time in this series, all eight remaining characters took part, each performing one song, with ‘Dragon’, ‘Viking’, ‘Bush Baby’, ‘Harlequin’, ‘Badger’, ‘Robin’, ‘Sausage’, and ‘Blob’ all vying to not give away their identities to the panel.

Unusually, the four judges did not have a clue as to the celebrity inside the costume, offering up, Noel Fielding, Peter Andre, or Matt Lucas, and all four of them were aghast when the head and the mask of ‘Bush Baby’ finally came off, to reveal actor and comedian John Thomson.

Thomson, when asked why he took part in the show, by host Joel Dommett, replied, “Why not?”, revealing he had been asked to take part in last year’s series but had been busy filming his TV show ‘Cold Feet’.

