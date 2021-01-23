Faithful Dog Stands Outside Turkish Hospital for Days Waiting for Her Sick Owner to Return Home.

The small, cream-coloured dog waited outside a hospital in northern Turkey for just under a week until her beloved owner was released. Boncuk’s watch began on Jan. 14, when her pet parent, Cemal Senturk, was taken via ambulance to a hospital in Trabzon for treatment. -- Advertisement --



Boncuk reportedly followed the ambulance to the hospital and then stayed outside the building waiting for her owner. Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, took the dog home that evening but said that Boncuk ran off after they got home and returned to the hospital to wait for Senturk.

During Senturk’s stay at the hospital, Egeli tried several times to take the dog home, but each time Boncuk would find her way back to the hospital’s doors. While Boncuk appeared eager to be reunited with her dog dad again, she was polite about waiting for him to return.



“She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in,” Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz said about Boncuk’s behaviour, adding “When the door opens she just pokes her head inside.”

After close to a week of waiting, and watching hundreds of people pass through the hospital entrance, Boncuk was reunited with her owner on Wednesday, Jan. 20, when Senturk was discharged from the hospital- ‘ It was a heart-warming experience to watch, said one nurse, I’ve never seen that much love between a dog and its owner before.’ The pair returned home together that evening- both are doing well. TW



