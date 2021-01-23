An extremely rare white kangeroo has been welcomed by ‘stunned’ staff at a New York zoo.

THE newest joey, named Cosmo, was born with leucism at Animal Adventure Park.

-- Advertisement --



Leucistic is the lack of colour pigmentation, resulting in a white coat.

The park explained that what makes him leucistic and not albino is the fact there is black colour pigmentation in his eyes, therefore not your normally anticipated red-eyed albino mutation.

The little roo was born at the animal park in Harpursville five months ago but was removed by keepers from his mother’s pouch for the first time on January 15.

“Red kangaroos are born the size of your thumbnail, and do much of their development in mom’s pouch, outside of the womb. At the age of approximately 4-5 months, we do our first full “pull”, removing baby from mum’s pouch for a full inspection and medical review, and then return the joey to mum’s pouch for her to raise,” said the park, adding: “(Our) inspection revealed an extremely rare, what we are currently considering, Leucistic male joey.”

“We are not aware of any leucistic red kangaroo in the United States; proving just how rare this occurrence is! That said, we are now working with professionals in the zoological community to see just how unique of a blessing this little one is!” added the animal park.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Extremely rare white kangeroo born at New York zoo”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.