Elderly residence with a ‘clean record’ completes vaccination programme

An elderly residence with a ‘clean record’ has completed its vaccination programme.

THE Fuente Ariza de Algarrobo Residential Centre – which has had no cases throughout the pandemic – announced today, Saturday, January 23, that it has received and administered the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

The process has been widely accepted by its workers, residents and families, achieving a vaccination rate of 97 per cent of residents and 95 per cent of workers.

The residence claims it has had no cases of coronavirus among its residents and workers throughout the pandemic “thanks to the effort made to guarantee the safety and well-being of the employees, and the commitment of residents, family and friends”.

Algarrobo is one of the municipalities of the Axarquía with the highest incidence of the virus and has been confined to the perimeter since last Sunday, January 17. The town has a rate of 869 cases with active infection (PDIA) per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, according to data published this Friday by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía.

