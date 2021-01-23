Edinburgh is the UKs Happiest City

In a recent list Edinburgh has found itself top s the UKs happiest but why ?.

Edinburgh has topped the list for the UK’s happiest cities for work-life balance salary and quality of life.

No less than 50 of the biggest towns and cities were surveyed by SmartSurvey based on 6 key ingredients earnings overtime commute time and happiness at work and home.

It was Edinburgh that had the highest salaries of £28,829 per annum.

The city was also lowest for numbers of overtime hours worked, Bournemouth was in second place.

A most important figure in the survey was the happiness factor, and Edinburgh was clearly top with 7.75 out of 10.

In third place came Brighton and hove with 7.61 scores out of ten for happiness in life and Northampton came bottom.

Liverpool and Manchester were joint 9th in the survey.

The overall score for Scotlands capital city is 82.84, making it the happiest city in the survey.

One thing the people did comment on was the commute time which could suggest second to none transport links the commute time was just 20 minutes and 35 seconds.

With a medieval old town, a Georgian new town and stunning architecture coupled with famous landmarks it’s also a stunning city to visit, well done Edinburgh.

Neighbours of Edinburgh Glasgow had a score of 72.24 and have the fifth most populated city in the UK and a very short commute time of 19 minutes. Clearly, not all Scottish people would agree with the survey, but it does give an insight into city dwellers lives.

