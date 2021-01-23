Donald Trump Breaks His Silence and Hints at 2024 Presidential Run Saying ‘We’ll do something’



DONALD TRUMP had made his first public comments since Joe Biden was sworn in as President, and hinted he may run for office again in 2024. The ex-President’s last statement came at Joint Base Andrews, where he highlighted his accomplishments since 2016. Mr Trump has stayed quiet in his Mar-a-Lago resort Florida since his successor’s inauguration.

In a very brief interaction with reporters at the private Trump International Golf Club restaurant, he responded to questions about his future. Keeping it vague, Mr Trump said: “We’ll do something, but not just yet.”

An aide to the former President then pushed in and cut the conversation with the Washington Examiner reporter short. Aside from this, Mr Trump has made no public comments since his Air Force one speech, made just after he left the White House.

While he has hinted at a future political run, an aide close to Mr Trump said it will not be any time soon. A small team of staff accompanied Mr Trump to West Palm Beach after his time in the White House, and are based at Mar-a-Lago.

They said to local media earlier this week: “He needs a break. “I think we all hope he just plays golf for a month, but he always has to be on the go.” It is understood that Mr Trump told aides about his “Patriot Party” after Republicans started turning against the former President in the wake of the US Capitol riots.

