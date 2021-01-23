Covid Raid on crowds in Knightsbridge

An attempt to disperse crowds was recently made by Covid police at an address in Knightsbridge following a raid.

Crackdown police were in attendance at an address in Knightsbridge

to break up a party with the claim at least 200 revellers inside.

On an exclusive London street two officers were injured as revellers fleed past them so as not to be fined, the penalty now 800 pounds.

The crowds turned hostile at this event, pushing pass police officers, out of the property on Beauchamp place.

Property in the area costs 2.5 million pounds each, and it’s just a stone’s throw from Harrods which is just around the corner.

This particular address has been issued with a 1000 pounds fine before so technically this being a second offence the fine could run to 6400 pounds.

Police bodycam footage shows a shocking disregard for the law as many just pis; led out of the address ‘through’ teams of police and away to anonymity.

An attempt to marshal the crowd and shouts of “stay there” could be heard from the police ranks but to no avail most escaped into the night.

Supt Michael Walsh said it deeply saddened him that some individuals chose to assault the police as they try to keep everyone safe against this deadly virus he also confirmed no arrests were made at this event.

There have been many parties over the last few weeks in the Kensington area, and many believe the police need to get really tough.

