Covid Outbreak In Malaga’s Maternal Hospital

Another outbreak of Covid has been detected in the Maternal Hospital in Malaga in the Geriatric and Palliative area, with at least six patients testing positive for coronavirus, according to the Preventive Medicine Service in the Internal Medicine Unit The same department reported another outbreak of Covid back in November. A hospital spokesperson said that anyone affected was in isolation and that PCR tests were underway for both staff and patients, but the exact number of people infected has not been released.

“All the people who have tested positive have been conveniently isolated,” the spokesperson said. “All the professionals in this unit work with the protection teams against Covid 19 and are monitored by Health Surveillance.”

Of the hospital’s 7,000 staff, approximately 300 are currently not working because they are in quarantine, according to the Nursing Union.

Malaga has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases despite the heavy restrictions in place. On January 19, The National Police in Malaga confirmed that 50 police officers had tested positive for the virus and a further 150 were in preventative quarantine.

Currently, in the Malaga region, border restrictions are in place for municipalities with more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In areas where the number is greater than 1,000, all bars, restaurants, cafes and non-essential businesses are closed.

