Covid Outbreak At Spanish Care Home Leaves One Dead and Five Hospitalised

A covid outbreak at a care home in Gerona, Catalonia, has killed one person and put five people in the ICU.

An outbreak of covid has infected 45 residents in a Girona care home after they received the first dose of the vaccine, an elderly man has died and five more have so far had to be admitted to the ICU.

The outbreak occurred at the Buena Vista de Lladó nursing home, located in Alt Empordà (Girona). The worrying thing is that the residents and workers were otherwise healthy before receiving the vaccine.

The first case was detected in a worker on January 11 in one of the routine screenings carried out at the centre. After the discovery, the necessary protocols were immediately activated to isolate the residence and a massive screening was carried out that left 21 positives among the elderly residents, a figure that has ended up rising to the current 34 in addition to the eleven medical professional and care staff.

The health service is monitoring the outbreak, along with the Buena Vista residence, while the professionals of the Vilafant Basic Health Care Team take care of the clinical situation of people who have been infected.

According to data updated this Saturday by the Department of Health, Catalan hospitals now have a total of 2,853 people admitted with covid-19, 33 less than yesterday, of which 659 (28 more) are more serious cases and are in the ICU.

