City hospital connects patients in isolation with loved ones.

THE Regional Hospital of Madrid has launched the “Massimo Colombi Program” and bought eight new tablets to connect Covid patients in isolation with relatives.

The initiative honours the recently deceased nurse who led the acquisition of online resources to promote communication between patients and their environment.

With this purchase, the hospital increases the devices within the Centre’s Humanisation Plan that are added to those donated by companies and institutions in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The devices have been made available to patients who do not have phones, who do not know how to use them or who, for reasons of admission, cannot do so due to health problems.

The hospital’s Director of Nursing, Carmen Bustamante, explained that from the beginning of the pandemic they were aware of the need to connect patients with their families.

“It began to be done thanks to the generosity of our professionals, who gave up their tablets or managed to make the isolation of these patients less harsh.

“Later, thanks to the solidarity of the people of Malaga, we began to receive devices that facilitated this connection in a more orderly fashion and in more floors and units.

“We have no doubt that emotional well-being contributes to a patient’s recovery,” she added.

The management of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga has decided that the project be called “Massimo Colombi Program”, in tribute to the nurse and union delegate of UGT who recently died.

