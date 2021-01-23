City hospital connects patients in isolation with loved ones

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
City hospital connects patients in isolation with loved ones
CREDIT: Regional Hospital de Malaga

City hospital connects patients in isolation with loved ones.

THE Regional Hospital of Madrid has launched the “Massimo Colombi Program” and bought eight new tablets to connect Covid patients in isolation with relatives.

-- Advertisement --

The initiative honours the recently deceased nurse who led the acquisition of online resources to promote communication between patients and their environment.

With this purchase, the hospital increases the devices within the Centre’s Humanisation Plan that are added to those donated by companies and institutions in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.


The devices have been made available to patients who do not have phones, who do not know how to use them or who, for reasons of admission, cannot do so due to health problems.

The hospital’s Director of Nursing, Carmen Bustamante, explained that from the beginning of the pandemic they were aware of the need to connect patients with their families.


“It began to be done thanks to the generosity of our professionals, who gave up their tablets or managed to make the isolation of these patients less harsh.

“Later, thanks to the solidarity of the people of Malaga, we began to receive devices that facilitated this connection in a more orderly fashion and in more floors and units.

“We have no doubt that emotional well-being contributes to a patient’s recovery,” she added.

The management of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga has decided that the project be called “Massimo Colombi Program”, in tribute to the nurse and union delegate of UGT who recently died.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “City hospital connects patients in isolation with loved ones”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articlePiers Morgan Slammed For Insensitive ‘Tribute’ To Larry King
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here