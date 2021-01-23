Catalan police rescue abused samoyed Laska in Girona

THE Catalan police have rescued Laska, a Samoyed that was being abused by her owner in Olot, Girona.

The operation came after AnimaNaturalis shared images on social media of the dog being taken out of her kennel and thrown to the ground. Other images show the dog being punched and kicked in the head.

The Mossos d’Esquadra rescued the dog and took it to Terra Viva shelter in La Garrotxa.

Laska will be taken to a vet to check for injuries.

The video which was used to find the abused animal was recorded by a resident nearby in late December. They were used to report the abuse and the owner of dog was given a fine. However, AnimaNaturalis reported that the abuse continued shared the images and reported him again. They are also considering taking the case to court so he faces charges for alleged animal abuse and a fine of one to six months.

The man, who AnimaNaturalis hopes will be prevented from ever owning animals again, has been identified by the Mossos d’Esquadra and will be summonsed to testify in court.

He had reported the dog had been stolen and thanks to social media, he discovered she was at a local shelter. After he thanked them, the video of the abuse was shared and viewers said that he should not have been given back the dog. The shelter claimed to be unaware of the situation and reported him to the police, as did the associations which had seen the exchange of messages on social media.

AnimaNaturalis believes that Laska will soon find another home with owners who will restore her trust in humans.

Más imágenes que demuestran que esta persona no puede seguir teniendo animales a su cargo. @mossos @Olotuits pic.twitter.com/mmN499Rina — AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) January 22, 2021

🔴 ACTUALIZACIÓN 😌 Laska ha sido rescatada y ya está lejos de su maltratador, con el equipo de Terra Viva Associació Protectora Animals Garrotxa. 👏 ¡Muchas gracias por salvarla!

Para los animales maltratados, el final feliz comienza casi siempre con una denuncia ciudadana. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1Jt6g9KriU — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) January 22, 2021

