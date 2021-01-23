Burglar who raided schools, businesses and community centre is behind bars

A burglar who raided schools, businesses and a community centreis now behind bars.

Philip Edwards, 39, of Hyson Green, Nottingham stole televisions, computers, laptops, mobile phones, walkie talkies, iPads, vacuum cleaners and a games console during a crime spree between February 2020 and Janusry 15, 2021.

-- Advertisement --



He broke into the Djanogly Northgate Academy in New Basford, Cantrell Primary School in Bulwell, an Asda store in Arnold and Bestwood Community Centre which provides support to vulnerable adults as well as an educational facility for young children and events for the local community.

He appeared was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court having been convicted of six counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

Donna Humphries, headteacher of Djanogly Northgate Academy, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is our top priority.

“This incident happened on a weekend when no pupils or staff were on site and our security cameras captured vital information that helped bring this matter to a conclusion.

“I am so grateful to Nottinghamshire Police and our staff for their swift response. We felt very reassured by the police who kept us informed throughout.”

Sergeant Ollie Vale, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After breaking windows to gain entry Edwards left both DNA and physical evidence at the scene of some of his burglaries which was forensically examined and linked him to the crimes.

“Edwards committed these offences without any regard whatsoever to the financial and emotional impact on victims in the community.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Burglar who raided schools, businesses and community centre behind bars”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.