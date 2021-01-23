Britain’s Ambassador to Italy Says Brexit Will Not Effect Partnership

BRITAIN’S AMBASSADOR to Italy, Jill Morris, has told Rome’s Chamber of Deputies that despite leaving the EU, Britain will retain close ties with Europe.

The Ambassador told Italian MPs that the last-minute London-Brussels Brexit trade deal was a “piece of good news, that will bring some certainty to our relationship.” She continued, “the United Kingdom will be a friend and an ally for the EU”, and emphasised the “precious contribution” of the four million EU citizens that continue to live and work in the UK.

“A fair and balanced deal has been reached, that respects the economic independence of the United Kingdom and the EU, guaranteeing a peaceful coexistence between the communities of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

She asserted that Britain “has never had any intention of closing itself off from exchanges of any type with Europe, and the intense effort put into the negotiations that have brought this deal show that.”

Morris addressed issues such as freedom of movement and the UK’s withdrawal from the Erasmus Student exchange scheme, for which Italy is a popular destination for young Brits. “Facilities will be provided for researchers, those with research doctorates and for students, who will have special visas,” she added, referring to the volume of Italian academics working in British universities.

The Ambassador promised that the UK’s relationship with Italy will not be damaged by Brexit, as the country is Britain’s 10th largest trading partner.

In her closing statements, she stressed the importance of the UK and EU’s environmental commitments, saying that “such combined commitment shows the determination of the United Kingdom in stabilising a fruitful collaboration with other countries on the climate, becoming standard-bearers of environmental standards.”

