Brannah plays Boris

The actor Kenneth Brannagh will play the Prime Minster Boris Johnson in a Sky based Atlantic drama about the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The prime minister 56 will be depicted in the series “This Sceptred Isle ” which will look at the events during the terrifying 1st wave of coronavirus when it started in March.

An accomplished actor Sir Kenneth 60 is very well known as an adapter of Shakespeare for the big screen and will start soon hopefully on the “death on the Nile “production as well.

The Sceptred Isle is co-written by Michael Winterbottom and Kieron Quirke. It will focus on the stories of key workers and politicians involved in the pandemic’s early stages.

Testimonies from the actual staff at ten downing st will play a part inaccuracy for the script. Sir Kenneth has been nominated for five academy awards including best actor and best director for Henry V.

From March in 2020, Britain has seen the country at a standstill. All the precious things we hold dear have been compromised. This production will take a sensitive look at the start of it all and how it affected ordinary people in extraordinary roles.

