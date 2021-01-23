Boris Johnson Becomes First European Leader to Speak to US President Biden.

Boris Johnson has become the first world leader outside North America to speak to Joe Biden after he confirmed they had a phone conversation today, Saturday. The PM was pictured in good spirits as he spoke to new US President Joe Biden on Saturday after tweeting that he hoped the two countries could work together to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Long-time public servant Biden entered the White House and officially took power on Wednesday – bringing to an end Donald Trump’s controversial time in office.

It is understood that after speaking to the British PM, he then spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The former senator and VP to Barack Obama was also understood to be planning to call further fellow leaders on Monday and Tuesday before opting to call Downing Street early.

Downing Street said during the telephone call Mr Johnson congratulated Mr Biden on his inauguration, and that the two leaders looked forward to “deepening the close alliance” between their nations. A No 10 spokesman said they had also discussed the potential benefits of a free trade deal, with the Prime Minister reiterating his intention to resolve the outstanding issues as soon as possible.

They said the PM also warmly welcomed Mr Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change and the World Health Organisation. “The Prime Minister praised President Biden’s early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach net-zero by 2050,” the spokesman said.

It looks like the so-called ‘special relationship’ between America and England is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

