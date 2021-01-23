Boeing Aim to Make Eco-Friendly Biofuel Planes by 2030

AIRCRAFT manufacturing titans Boeing has announced their ambitious plans to create commercial planes that fly on the Biofuel within ten years.

Boeing has announced that it aims to produce airplanes capable of flying on 100% biofuel by 2030, saying that the “challenge of our lifetime” is reducing fossil fuel emissions.

Boeing’s goal requires its engineers to make major advances to jet systems, raising fuel-blending requirements, and safety certification by global regulators. The controversial airline company said that the industry would have to take massive action to reach the 2050s carbon goals of many countries.

“It’s a tremendous challenge, it’s the challenge of our lifetime,” Boeing’s director of sustainability strategy, Sean Newsum, told Reuters. “Aviation is committed to doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint.”

According to data cited by the Air Transport Action Group, commercial flying currently accounts for about 2% of global carbon emissions and about 12% of transport emissions, according to data cited by the Air Transport Action Group.

Currently, biofuels are mixed directly with conventional jet fuel up to a 50/50 blend, which is the maximum allowed under current fuel specifications, Boeing said. Biofuels can be produced using vegetable oil, animal fats, sugar cane, waste, and other sources as a greener alternative to oil.

