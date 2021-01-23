Blind Man Has First Artificial Transplant

A legally blind man has had the first transplant of an artificial cornea.

The patient, a 78-year-old gentleman, has had the first-ever artificial cornea transplant treatment and its worked, he claims he has regained his sight and now the treatment he received can be used to repair or restore the sight of many more registered blind people.

The device takes the cornea place and is fitted with Biomimetic material which stimulates cellular proliferation leading to tissue integration and repair. Its a work in progress operation and it’s going in the right way.

The man Jamal Fulani who was legally blind a now recognise faces and even read a numbers chart.

Jamal 78 lost his sight 10 years ago, but since having this treatment day by day he sees more, and it’s clear the Israeli man has a new lease of life.

The artificial cornea implant has been integrated directly into the eyewall.

Only one hour after surgery, he was able to see family members and read some numbers on an eye chart.

Every day is an improvement, and this treatment offers real hope for the blind.

The implant called a KPro is non-degradable synthetic nano tissue placed under a thin membrane that covers the eyelid’s surface and the sclera, which is the white of the eye.

More will be known soon because like anything experimental they need to watch and assess the progress, well the progress is good for Jamal he can see again and so will others due to this brave life-changing operation.

