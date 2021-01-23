ONE OF the planet’s most wanted drug lords has been arrested in Amsterdam following an international investigation into his vast Asian narco cartel.

-- Advertisement --



Tse Chi Lop is the alleged leader of Sam Gor – a massive Cantonese cartel that is thought to control most of East Asia’s $70 billion drug trade. The Chinese-Canadian national allegedly masterminds an organisation that has been compared to those of Mexico’s El Chapo and Colombia’s Pablo Escobar.

An international investigation spearheaded by Australian police has led to his arrest at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, Dutch authorities have confirmed. A police spokesperson said “he was already on the most wanted list and he was detained based on intelligence we received,” adding that the high-profile arrest took place without incident.

Tse Chi Lop was born in Guangzhou, China, and emigrated to Toronto, Canada in the 1980s where he founded Sam Gor (Brother No 3 in Cantonese). The cartel originally produced and trafficked crystal meth from southern China, though in recent years have based their operations in Southeast Asia’s “Golden Triangle” or smuggling and drug manufacturing. They have been linked to other major crime groups such as Japan’s Yakuza and the Lebanese Mafia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Asia’s Most Wanted Drug Lord Arrested in Amsterdam”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.