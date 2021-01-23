Another autonomous community breaks daily Covid record with infections up 10% in 24 hours.

Castilla y Leon has broken its single-day coronavirus infections record today, Saturday, January 23, as has Galicia.

The Ministry of Health has announced 3,183 new cases in Castilla y Leon – a hike of 10 per cent in 24 hours – along with 29 Covid-related deaths.

Twenty-four of these deaths have occurred in hospitals in the Community, and a further five in homes for the elderly and people with disabilities, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,480.

According to the Ministries of Health and Family, Castilla y Leon has exceeded 3,000 cases a day for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, after registering 2,981 on January 20.

By provinces, Valladolid has added 739 positives in 24 hours, with 718 in the case of León, linked to the increase in massive screenings.

Galicia Health Service today (Saturday, January 23) announced a single-day record 1,888 new infections, which has taken the number of active cases to 18,286 – a new maximum for the entire pandemic.

It also revealed a total of 967 patients are admitted to Galician hospitals, 142 in ICU.

The new infections is triple those registered a month ago, a day before the start of the Christmas holidays.

