Almeria’s Alcazaba turns obstacle course

A GROUP of youths videos themselves practising parkour on the walls of the Alcazaba in Almeria City.

For the uninitiated uninitiated, parkour developed from military obstacle course training and involves getting from one point to another in a complex environment.

On this occasion, the Alcazaba’s walls and towers, built between the 11th and 12th centuries, supplied the right amount of complexity for the group. They subsequently uploaded their video to YouTube, warning of the citadel’s dangers, its crumbling walls and hazardous hand and footholds that broke away without warning.

The video soon racked up more than 50,000 hits but as well as condemning the foolhardy exercise, both the cultural division of the Ustea union and the Amigos de la Alcazaba association drew attention to the group’s description of the fortress as “abandoned and super-deteriorated.”

The episode underlined the Alcazaba’s lack of even minimal security measures had made it possible for the young people to enter and carry out their parkour performance unhindered, both pointed out.

It also highlighted the threat they had posed to an officially protected monument, they added.

