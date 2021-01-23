Alicante Demands Cheaper Electricity For The Vulnerable

ALICANTE City Council demands cheaper electricity prices for the vulnerable

Alicante City Council has drafted a proposal that will be presented at the next plenary session asking for a reduction in VAT rates on electricity and gas for vulnerable people who may struggle to pay their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement prepared highlights the fact that the cost of both gas and electricity has gone up exponentially, and that the self-employed are at particular risk of falling behind on their bills. Councillors are appealing to the Central Government to ensure that families don’t suffer any more than they already are.

The statement points out “the enormous impact of the rise in the price of electricity on families and vulnerable consumers in the midst of a cold wave with health quarantines and a curfew.”

The council has proposed a number of measures to support the vulnerable. The first proposal is direct financial aid to those who are in danger of having their supply cut off. Secondly, the council has asked for VAT on all gas and electricity bills be reduced to 10 per cent, and, lastly, officials have demanded an end to double taxation.

Alicante City Council has called on the government “to urgently draw up a Basic Supplies Guarantee Plan aimed at preventing, detecting and intervening in the situations of deficiencies in access to basic supplies by consumers and families in the Autonomous Community, which includes, among other measures, direct financial aid to vulnerable consumers and families to finance the costs of basic supplies.”

