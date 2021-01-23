Adra’s Sierra Nevada trip questioned

ADRA’S Youth Councillor Antonio Sanchez maintained that the town’s Sierra Nevada excursion for 45 people met all anti-Covid requirements.

Responding to criticism from opposition party PSOE, he maintained that the recent trip was made through a travel agency “under strict health and safety measures in accordance with regulations.”

The excursion was arranged last October and set out before Adra’s town boundaries were closed, the councillor continued, although he admitted it returned on January 17 when the perimeter was closed.

Sanchez accused Teresa Piqueras, the PSOE spokeswoman in Adra, of using the Sierra Nevada trip to create alarm and blame the local government “in a despicable manner” for the municipality’s Covid situation.

“The coach that took the party to Granada at no time exceeded the permitted 50 per cent capacity, rooms were allocated according to established ‘bubbles’ and all members of the party were perfectly aware of health and safety procedures,” Sanchez insisted.

