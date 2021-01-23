33 floors for hero biker

A French mountain biker a hero, a fanatic has raised money for charity by climbing 33 floors, without touching them!

The crack french mountain biker Aurelien Fontenoy has climbed 33 floors of a building in Paris on his mountain bike without his feet touching the floor once.

-- Advertisement --



The building in question is the Trinity Tower, and the staircase of this tower in Paris is mainly spiral so you can imagine the difficulty of getting a mountain bike up there.

But as so many of these things are, it was for charity, so he tried his very hardest and succeeded to ascend the tower part pedalling and breaking but never once touching the ground, and there is video evidence all the way up.

The trinity tower is 56,000 m of office space with 4500 employees it has an off-centre core with exterior glass-walled elevators.

The building was completed in2020 and took 4 years to complete.

The stairwell that Aurelien used is also for emergency access and travels all the way up the building to 140 metres.

The bike used is up for auction and any money raised will go to a charity.

The sheer fitness required to pull off a stunt like this in one go and not to mention the madness and never to have put one foot on the ground all the way up.

Aurelien Fontenoy deserves a medal at least a sporting one.

You can follow him on Facebook or Instagram search his name; there is only one like this guy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “hero bike 33 floors up ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.