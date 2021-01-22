REAL Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid

A statement from the club on Friday, January 22 has confirmed that Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s manager, has tested positive for Covid-19. The diagnosis means that second coach David Bettoni will be at the helm at the team’s away game against Alaves on Saturday, January 23.

-- Advertisement --



The statement did not give any further details on Zidane’s condition, or that of the players, and it’s not yet known if the manager will be able to attend the next match against Levante on January 30 as the 48-year-old Frenchman will have to enter into a period of isolation at home.

The statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19.”

The news comes at the worst possible time, as defender Nacho Fernandez has also tested positive for the virus and the side suffered a crushing defeat against Alcoyano during the week which knocked them out of the Copa del Rey.

The Real Madrid boss caused a major stir over Christmas when he posed for a festive family photo with 11 people, despite France’s strict Covid rules that the maximum allowed at a gathering is six.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive For Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.