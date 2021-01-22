Woman defended by Malaga lynch mob sustained facial burns

THE woman attacked with nitric acid in the infamous La Palmilla area of Malaga on Wednesday, January 20, sustained burns to her eyes and face.

She has since been released from hospital several hours later as they were only slight, first degree burns.

The attack took place in Calle Francisco Carter when the victim, a Spanish woman aged 55, argued with the attacker, a Moroccan man, aged 31 at the entrance to her home.

Following the attack, the man was lynched by a mob on the street and was lying on the ground when police arrived, having sustained several injuries. He was arrested and taken to jail.

When the woman was released from hospital, she was also taken into custody as she had an arrest warrant against her for shoplifting.

The video of the man being attacked by the angry mob was shared multiple times on social media.

The incident, occurred at around 8pm on Wednesday, January 20, when the man was brutally beaten by a huge gang of people, who punched, kicked and hit him with sticks in the middle of the street.

The man can be seen trying to defend himself against a parked car.

Ha sucedido en la Palmilla esta tarde, la turba acusaba al hombre de maltratador y de intentar agredir a una mujer. Él ha acabado detenido, y la mujer también porque le constaba una orden de detención.https://t.co/NuR2ekoA3t pic.twitter.com/Y4N5cSfoDP — NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) January 21, 2021

