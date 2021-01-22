Watch out for waves and wet weather this weekend

THE weather front which is sweeping through Spain, Hortensia, is expected to bring grey skies and a chance of rain in Malaga this weekend.

Temperatures will not drop on Friday but there will likely be strong winds, mostly inland, but possibly also on the coast.

Saturday will continue to be cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon, mainly inland.

Temperatures will drop slightly and there will be strong winds, leading to a yellow alert on the coast for large waves of up to three metres.

For more updates on the weather forecast, visit the Spanish Meteorological Agency.

