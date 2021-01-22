Violent Kidnapper Extradited from Tenerife to Florida

AN ALLEGED violent kidnapper who tortured his victim has been extradited from Spain to the US to face trial for a brutal Florida abduction.

The FBI claim that Serge Nkorina, an American citizen, was a co-conspirator in a grisly Flordia kidnapping that made local headlines in 2019. He was arrested in Tenerife last year, and has now been extradited to face trial for the brutal crime.

A 63-year old doctor was abducted at gunpoint outside a Walmart supermarket in Hallandale Beach, a seaside suburb of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area in South Florida. Prosecutors say that Nkornina and his accomplice brought tortured him with a taser and blowtorch, demanding money from the physician.

The traumatised victim was found with severe burns and other injuries, bound by his feet and legs in the front seat of a parked car. Nkorina’s co-accused, Justin Boccio, was jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to the crime in a Flordia court.

American outlets report that Nkorina was a resident of Tenerife in the Canary Islands prior to his arrest and extradition. Spain has long been used as a refuge for criminals evading police from all over the world, despite strong efforts from Guardia Civil and other forces to crack down on foreign fugitives.

