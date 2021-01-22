Veteran Broadcaster Andrew Neil Declares War On The SNP and Nicola Sturgeon



Andrew Neil, the veteran ex- BBC broadcaster, continues to lash out at Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last few months and is also a very vocal critic of Sturgeon’s desire for another referendum for an independent Scotland.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Neil is in the process of setting up his very own television news channel, GB News, which he claims will rival the BBC and Sky News, saying last year, “GB News will champion robust, balanced debate, and a range of perspectives on the issues that affect everyone in the UK”.

He added the channel will be “aimed at the vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard by their media”, and now has voiced his growing concerns over the amount of censorship in Scotland.

On that topic, he recently tweeted, “Scotland is awash with government-inspired gags on the media, vital documents redacted, important evidence/submissions censored or buried. Multiple threats pouring out from legal authorities. Even at The Spectator. I think it’s time to fight back. Watch this space”.

Another well-known broadcaster, Darren Grimes, responded to Neil’s tweet, “Great! It’s about time Scotland had decent opposition”, while another user wrote, “There are a growing number of Scottish voters wishing for a fightback against the SNP and their leader”.

In a statement about the impending new channel, Mr Neil said, “GB News is the most exciting thing to happen in British television news for more than 20 years. We will champion robust, balanced debate and a range of perspectives on the issues that affect everyone in the UK, not just those living in the London area”.

He added, “We’ve seen a huge gap in the market for a new form of television news. GB News is aimed at the vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard by their media”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Veteran Broadcaster Andrew Neil Declares War On The SNP”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.