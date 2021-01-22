Vandals wreck bar and brag about it on social media

GUARDIA CIVIL in Cadiz are investigating three people who allegedly caused damage to a bar in the inland town of El Bosque.

The three men uploaded a video of themselves to social media in which they could be seen using threats and claiming responsibility for wrecking the terrace of the bar.

The Guardia Civil believe that they threatened local residents of El Bosque and have proposed fines for disturbing the peace.

The events took place on Saturday, January 16, when the officers were alerted to the fact that the video was being shared on social media and that the men in it were showing an aze.

It had been published on the profile of one of the men under investigation and was shared multiple times within just a few hours, causing much alarm in the town where residents feared for their safety. The Guardia Civil viewed the images and within hours they had identified the three men who are residents of the nearby town of Algodonales.

The downhearted owner of the bar which they had wrecked, also shared photos of the damage, explaining how he felt and asking for information about the attack.

He recounted that he had gone home at 6pm for a shower and when he returned he found the terrace of his bar wrecked by “a group of people from outside the town who had come looking for someone else.” He added “here I am getting up every day to try to get business to pick up little by little, and things like this just totally devastate me.”

