Unilever committed to making all suppliers pay a living wage by 2030

MULTI-NATIONAL brand Unilever has announced a wide-ranging set of commitments and actions to help build a more equitable and inclusive society by raising living standards.

Unilever’s main commitments include:

Ensuring that everyone who directly provides goods and services to the company earns at least a living wage or income, by 2030

Spending €2 billion annually with suppliers owned and managed by people from under-represented groups, by 2025

Pioneering new employment models for our employees, and equipping 10 million young people with essential skills to prepare them for job opportunities, by 2030

Alan Jope, Unilever CEO, explained, “The two biggest threats that the world currently faces are climate change and social inequality. The past year has undoubtedly widened the social divide, and decisive and collective action is needed to build a society that helps to improve livelihoods, embraces diversity, nurtures talent, and offers opportunities for everyone.

“We believe the actions we are committing to will make Unilever a better, stronger business; ready for the huge societal changes we are experiencing today – changes that will only accelerate. Without a healthy society, there cannot be a healthy business.”

This is the first major company to make this commitment and the announcement was welcomed by Oxfam who are now dedicated to work alongside Unilever to assist in the implementation of the new programme.

