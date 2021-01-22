Two Men Hit With a £10,000 Fine After Organising A Funeral Attended By Almost 150 People.

Bedfordshire Police issued one of the penalty charges on Friday to a man in his 30s who organised the event, which took place on Thursday in Arlesey, near Stevenage.

The funeral breached the government’s current coronavirus regulations that allow up to 30 mourners at such ceremonies. A separate man, 41 and from Mansfield, who directed the funeral was also hit with a massive £10,000 fine for “not managing this event correctly or advising their clients of the rules”.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy, who is leading Bedfordshire Police’s response to the Covid pandemic, said it was “disappointing” the service went ahead in this manner despite officers previously attempting to engage with the family.

“We understand the past 10 months have been extremely difficult for everyone and that people need to mourn the loss of their loved ones with dignity and respect. However, public health remains our number one priority. The NHS is under significant pressure and coronavirus infection rates remain extremely high,”, he said.

He added: “During these unprecedented times, people have had to make huge sacrifices, and an event of this size shows a lack of respect for those who have been unable to attend the funerals of loved ones or say goodbye in a way that they would have wished to.”

Ch Supt Murphy explained that fines and enforcement are used by officers as a “last resort”. However, he did add that the police will take “firm action against those who brazenly decides to go against the guidelines outlined by the government and put a large number of people at risk”.

