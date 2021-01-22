“They must wear masks” Sadiq khan

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said they must wear masks referring to the public who he sees every day out n Londons streets and parks.

The London Mayor has called for all people to wear masks when outdoors and understands this would represent stricter measures, but he claims its vital to keep safe.

He claims he used to walk his dog “luna” in the local park, but there are just too many people there with more than half of them not wearing a mask.

Congestion in the country’s capital has more than doubled from ten per cent in April 2020 to just on 23 per cent today, and yesterday January 21 the congestion reached 29 per cent at 5 pm rush hour, all of this with people supposed to be in lockdown.

It’s these figures that prompted Londons Mayor Sadiq Khan to ask all people to wear masks 100 per cent of the time they are out in public as he believes the virus could spread by people queuing too closely together and not being protected.

Apple mobility figures have shown that in London, walkers have grown in numbers by 20 per cent in one year.

It must seem strange to British people in sain having to wear masks for the last year all the time in public, and here in the UK a mayor is asking not telling people to wear them all the time as a matter of course, is this reflected in the figures for both countries one must wonder.

