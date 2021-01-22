Teulada-Moraira Lions share again

TEULADA-MORAIRA LIONS were extremely proud to help the local Proteccion Civil (Civil Protection) team.

In the course of their work, Proteccion Civil volunteers realised that a portable shelter would be most useful when dealing with forest fires, processing migrants picked up on the coast or dealing with Covid vaccinations.

The versatile item would be put to good use, they said.

“We have all become more aware of the work done by front line services like Proteccion Civil during the pandemic,” Helen Chapman, Teulada-Moraira Lions press officer, told the Euro Weekly News.

“We were very pleased to be able to help and donated €4,000 to cover this purchase,” she said.

The Lion’s Den charity shop is currently closed owing to the level of the virus in the Teulada area but it is still possible to contribute via their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/teulada-moraira-lions as well as their website or Facebook page.

Readers interested in learning more about the Lions’ work and possibly joining the Teulada-Moraira branch will find details at the www.tmlions.com webpage.

“Volunteering can be a great way to get out and meet people and we try to have fun in all we do! Why not give it a try?” Helen said.

