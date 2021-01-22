Teen Dies after Armed Gang Ambush in Birmingham

TEEN boy dies after an armed gang ambushed him in broad daylight, wielding knives and a gun near a school in Birmingham.

A 15-year-old boy was attacked in the residential area of Linwood Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, where an armed gang set on the boy. The mob was armed with a gun and knives and shots were fired. The police attended the scene at just after 3.30 pm on Thursday, January 21.

Ian Green, Chief Superintendent took to Twitter to express his anger at the attack and tweeted, “People will know who did this!

“15 years old… a child… please – no one deserves to be defended or covered for this.

“If you know anything, then do the right thing and let us know.

“It’s heartbreaking – a child gone and a family devastated.

“We have to work together to end this disease on our streets.”

The teen was left fighting for his life after the vicious attack and tragically died after being taken to hospital.

The police are requesting that anyone with information please contact them and Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, from West Midlands Police, said: “This level of violence in broad daylight on a residential street is inconceivable, let alone the fact that the target was a 15-year-old boy.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our search for those responsible and I ask anyone who knows who they are to contact us.

“The family of the boy has had the worst shock imaginable today and we have specialist officers with them in their time of grief.”

