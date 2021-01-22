Sturgeon Warns Scots That Even Essential Trips Are ‘Not Risk-Free’

STURGEON warns Scots that even essential trips like going shopping are ‘not risk-free’.

In a further bid to curb COVID-19 infections, the First Minister has encouraged Scots to make the best use of online shopping or at the very least to try and limit the number of trips they make to the supermarket.

Around the world the pandemic is growing and changing at a dramatic rate. There seem to be a shocking number of new mutant strains of the deadly virus cropping up across the globe, which raises questions on whether the available vaccines can combat all the variations of COVID-19.

Scots are currently not allowed to leave the house for many reasons, but food shopping is one of them. Ms Sturgeon has also encouraged people to do all the essential shopping in a single trip in a bid to limit the amount of people coming into close contact with each other.

Ms Sturgeon said, “Shopping for food is right now one of the few reasons why we should be leaving our homes right now.

“But it is important to remember that just like any other reason that we leave home, it’s not risk-free.

“The new variant is spreading faster and more easily so it is all the more important that when we do go to a shop right now, as is essential, we do take the necessary precautions and we are really rigorous about taking those precautions.

“Remember, your face covering should be over your mouth and your nose.

“That’s really vital to make sure it’s giving you the protection that it’s designed to do but also that it’s giving the people around you maximum protection as well.”

