‘STAY INDOORS’ Mayor Angela Munoz

The Marbella mayor, Angela Munoz, has made an impassioned plea to the residents of Marbella stay indoors.

This is not the first plea by a mayor asking residents of the respective municipality to stay indoors at home for your safety and the safety of your family.

-- Advertisement --



Regional governments had asked the country’s government for a decision on home confinement. They had suggested it was necessary; the however central government said no it wasn’t needed a matter of days before this announcement by the mayor of Marbella.

Angela Munoz calls for people to remain in their homes at,8 pm not 10 pm to contain the advance of the virus the mayor asks this of the residents voluntarily.

The incidence rate is currently 984 cases per 100.000 inhabitants of the area, and this is unacceptably high after recording one of the lowest figures and not being forced to shut down Marbella now has to, and this shows how fast the virus is spreading.

The mayor also said little efforts now would avoid more drastic action in the future and may not impede your liberty, but if we don’t act now, stricter measures will be needed.

SIX municipalities are heading towards the closure of all non-essential activity, and they are to remind you Marbella, Estepona, Alhaurin de la Torre, Rincon de la Victoria, Mijas and Malaga.

This is where they will exceed the 1000 positive cases per 100.000 inhabitants threshold.

Once again renewed safety caution distancing and the wearing of face coverings are essential to beat the relentless march of this horrific pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “stay indoors marbella mayor ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.