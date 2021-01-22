OFTEN in the forefront of the national fight against the pandemic, Spanish Minister of Health Salvador Illa is due to resign his post within the next few days according to Miquel Iceta, secretary of the PSC.

Illa was elected on a PSC ticket (Socialist Party of Catalonia) but now wants to stand in Catalonian elections which may or may not take place on February 14 due to fears of additional risk of Covid-19 infection.

-- Advertisement --



In an unusual show of solidarity, Catalan political parties both in favour and against Independence in the Catalan Parliament have asked that the election be postponed until May 30.

This is now before the regional High Court but a decision is unlikely to be made before early February so this means that the parties will need to prepare for the election now even if it is postponed later.

It is estimated that due to pandemic health regulations the election is likely to cost €25 million and if it is cancelled at the last minute then that money will be lost, causing the regional executive to comment that it “forces Catalans to choose between the right to health and the right to vote.”

Minister Illa wants to stand for election as Premier but to do that he has to resign as Minister although many observers suggest that this is not the right time to be thinking about his political advancement as he should continue in his role in health for the good of the Nation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Minister of Health Salvador Illa to resign within days”.