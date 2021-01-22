Spanish Jesuit Order Apologises for Decades of Abuse

THE SOCIETY Of Jesus has apologised for survivors and their families for widespread child abuse carried out by its Jesuit members since the 1920s.

In a report released on Thursday, the Jesuit order admitted that 81 children and 21 adults have been sexually abused by 96 of its members since 1927. The organisations has apologised for the “painful, shameful and sorrowful” crimes, which were mainly carried by members who worked as teachers “or was related to schools”

The document claims that 48 of the 65 Jesuits who abused children are now dead, while four of the surviving abusers are no longer Jesuits and 13 have been prevented from working with children. Some are awaiting civil or internal charges, while others have already been stripped of many duties and banished to isolated Jesuit communities.

“We want to learn to apologise to the victims and to society for the abuses, for the culture of silence, and for not facing the facts fair and square,” said Antonio España, the a senior Jesuit in Spain, “We also want to bear in mind that there are people who’ve suffered these wounds and we’re trying not to increase the pain they feel.”

