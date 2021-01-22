Shocking footage of a person laying across railways lines and at a live crossing have angered some and fuelled calls for the woman to be prosecuted.

THE crossing is situated at Tidemills in Sussex and is a live level crossing with security gates and cameras and clear warnings on the dangers of misuse.

Two women are photographed, one standing up taking the shot and the other amazingly laying across the tracks in some bizarre photo challenge.

British Transport Police have described the act as “unthinkably stupid” considering trains pass through at 70 mph.

This is the 17th incident at this crossing in the last nine months, and 15 of those occasions have involved near misses.

Tracy Partridge, the level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “We are concerned about repeated dangerous behaviour at Tidemills level crossing which follows the near misses that took place last year.”

She went on to say,

‘We cannot stress enough the danger that people are placing themselves in when they don’t use a crossing safely.”

Everything can change in a split second at level crossings, and extra safety and caution should be the only thing on your mind as you use these crossings, taking bizarre photos for social media or publicity is not the safest thing to do and must be discouraged safety experts said.

British Transport Police reiterated the need to obey all instructions to the letter, and people should check out its website where there is detailed information on safely navigating level crossings.

