Shakespeare on Zoom

THE Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company hosts a live performance and fundraiser on Zoom and YouTube at 7pm on February 12.

This showcase consists of scenes, monologues, sonnets and songs featuring the theme of Love and features artists from all over world.

Attendance is donation-based but all proceeds will go towards bringing professional English-speaking Shakespeare productions to the Costa Blanca.

“Live production dates are dependent on the Covid-19 pandemic but we hope to perform in some capacity in 2021,” said Blind Cupid’s founder Joe Staton.

Joe, founder of The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company, is a British actor who trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City.

He grew up on the Costa Blanca and hopes that Blind Cupid will inspire continued love of Shakespeare in the same community where he first discovered his love of the Bard.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/blindcupidshakes for tickets and reservations.

